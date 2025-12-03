"AITA for not making my twin girls sit together at lunch because I find it unfair to one of them?"

This is about my two girls (twins) that are in their freshman year of high school. I will call them Sara and Mia. During elementary school, they were basically always together.

Middle school Mia started to feel resentment about always being with Sara so the school tried to split them up as much as possible. This was hard because the classes were not big. I made it a point to have activities that were just there own.

Mia got really into sport and Sara into theater. This seemed to help and we did more separating. They got their own birthday parties and not a shared one for example. Mia really thrived with this situation but Sara did not. It has been a lot harder for Sara to be her own person. (Mia was always the dominate twin when they were together.)