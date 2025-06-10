'AITA for not making my son give his stepsister rides to and from school?' UPDATED 2X

My ex's neighborhood is on the route to school from my house. He refused. My ex tried to make me make him do it. I refused. Well, last month, we got a winter storm come in. The first round was not supposed to be bad so there was school. But, quickly the weather got worse than predicted so the school let out early.

My sons were walking to the car with a friend to head to my house. Their stepsister was standing near the car with a friend and was on her phone. She told my son, "Mom says she cannot come get us so we need to ride with you." My son refused. She handed my son the phone and my ex was on the line. She demanded that my son give his stepsister and her friend a ride.