'AITA for not wanting to marry my lying fiancé in a few days?'

He was very excited and kept telling me how he couldn't wait for us to have our first child together. Now I realize that besides hiding the existence of his daughter he also lied when he said he wanted to be a father for the first time. What kind of father abandons his daughter? What kind of father will he be to our children?

The event is already paid for, with financial contributions from both his parents and mine. I feel like I'm in a nightmare situation that I don't know how to escape . I'm afraid of disappointing those who love me and have done nothing wrong