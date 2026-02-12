'AITA for not messaging my friend every day?'

Mid-2024, I was in a production/play. I made friends with a girl there (I’m a guy) and she I and became closer over the year. Soon enough, the production ended and me and her ended up mostly talking over text and in passing in the hallways.
Now, I’m not a super social guy. I don’t really have any close friends but lots of friends and people I’m friendly with. She, on the other hand, is really enjoys being close with people but not many people. I allowed myself to be close to her but I wasn’t too stressed about maintaining and super close friendship because I’m not the type of guy who needs that.
This lead to her mostly initiating text conversations and then the conversation continuing for hours. Eventually, as we saw each other less (due to not being in a production) we grew a bit further apart. I still talked to her occasionally but twas very rare.
Anyways, one day she just texts me out of the blue that she hates how we never talk and she puts in so much more effort than me. I apologise for not putting in effort and validate her feelings before telling her that me putting in effort to maintain close social relationships is very draining for me, but I’m willing to talk anytime.
She says that it isn’t good enough and she can’t be friends with me anymore and she’s gonna block me. tell her that I don’t hate her, respect her decision to drop friends she doesn’t believe is worth the investment and that I wish her the best of luck in everything if we never talk again. I’m not sure if I needed to do something else or if it was just never gonna work because of our personalities. AITA?
Positive_Comfort1216 wrote:
NTA for letting a friendship run its course and accepting the end of it. I’m glad she was confident enough to tell you how it made her feel and ”break up“ with you because the friendship was one-sided. No relationship is good unless both put in effort. I’m thinking if she didn’t make such an abrupt end to your friendship it would have faded away as soon as she stopped making any effort.
Seliphra wrote:
YTA. You have no close friendships because you aren’t willing to put any effort into having any. You don’t care about other people and you sound like a headache to deal with quite frankly as a result. She isn’t ‘different’ for maintaining closer relationships. Even people who have a lot of people they’re friendly with have people they’re close to.
OP responded:
I appreciate the brutal honesty. To make things a bit clearer because I do see how I come across that way, it’s not like I don’t put it ANY effort. I’m probably more of a headache than other people because I’m don’t text “hru” out of the blue for no reason, and I think that’s what she was looking for.
And I do technically have closer friends than others, but that’s mostly due to time knowing someone. Like someone you’re friendly with and is a friend but you don’t go hang with them 1 on 1. If this changes your perspective please tell me, otherwise, I’ll take the L.
NapalmAxolotl wrote:
NTA. You were honest, you validated her feelings and were open about your own. You didnʻt play games or lead her on, you didnʻt pretend you would change when you donʻt actually want to. In fact, you demonstrated a lot of self-awareness and clear communication. 10/10.
Certain people will act like youʻre required to have closer friendships because thatʻs what they want. Those people are wrong. If you ever do decide you want closer relationships, you can act on it then. But forcing yourself to have deeper friendships you donʻt actually want is bad for you and bad for the people youʻre trying to be friends with.
OP responded:
Thanks man, it does make me feel better knowing that it’s not all my fault. (Not all because I can alway improve (cheesy but true)).
pale_difference_9949 wrote:
Honestly, I think she probably has a crush on you. I think it’s possible for people to want a lot of contact with platonic friends, but it’s much more common for people with feelings to say it’s a friendship because they’re afraid of rejection, while secretly hoping it’ll turn into more. If I had a gun to my head.
I’d bet she was feeling hurt and rejected, concluded you didn’t care for her the way she cares (or at least not enough for her to be in your life without being crushed by the indifference), and did this to force the issue.
And when you didn’t fight for her, she probably got more hurt. If I’m right, there’s a good chance she’ll regret this when the emotions calm down. I could be wrong about the whole thing of course.
OP responded:
She told me that she had a crush on me and later said she didn’t, (kinda forgot to add that), so maybe it re-emerged but she’s already told me once, why wouldn’t she tell me again?
SartorialDragon wrote:
NTA, you have differing, valid needs. She's being a bit dramatic with blocking you (what exactly is she blocking if you've already established that you're not likely to take texting initiative?).
OP responded:
Idk dawg, but I tried to message her again recently (which is why I wanted to post about it) and I couldn’t find her profile even when I searched it up.
trashpandatrashtrash wrote:
ESH - she didn’t need to unload on you, but you should be fully aware that not putting effort into relationships is NOT a personality trait. It’s generally a defense mechanism… and an exhausting and deeply disappointing behavior to those who put effort into cultivating and maintaining relationships.
OP responded:
Yeah, I see that. I think I worded it wrong when I say I don’t put in any effort, it's more just I’m not constantly looking for opportunities to text and connect with people. (I’m gonna edit my post if that’s possible to clear this up). I’ll work on keeping relationships more in future.