'AITA for not messaging my friend every day?'

Anyways, one day she just texts me out of the blue that she hates how we never talk and she puts in so much more effort than me. I apologise for not putting in effort and validate her feelings before telling her that me putting in effort to maintain close social relationships is very draining for me, but I’m willing to talk anytime.

She says that it isn’t good enough and she can’t be friends with me anymore and she’s gonna block me. tell her that I don’t hate her, respect her decision to drop friends she doesn’t believe is worth the investment and that I wish her the best of luck in everything if we never talk again. I’m not sure if I needed to do something else or if it was just never gonna work because of our personalities. AITA?