'AITA for not missing my dad's wife while they were separated and not pretending I did either?'

But she wanted Mother's Day to be about her and for me to spend it with her. It got worse when my half brother and half sister were born. She didn't like that I went to my grandparents even after she became a mother to my half siblings. My dad told her that my half siblings didn't change who my mom was or where I found the most comfort on that day.

The couple of times my dad sided with his wife are when I was mad at her for pushing stuff on me and in return I refused to listen to her. He'd tell me I could have issues with her but should still be respectful and let him deal with stuff instead of acting out.