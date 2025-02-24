Woman refuses to move in with boyfriend because of dying cat, he reacts with pure rage. AITA? + UPDATE

"I’m not moving in with my boyfriend because of my cat."

I’ve been dating my (24F) boyfriend (26M) for a bit over a year now, and he really wants me to move in with him. The problem? My cat. My cat is 16, and dying. The vet says it would be unwise to hope for anything past six months. I’ve had this cat since I was a child, he was there for me through everything.

There are a few reasons I don’t want to move: 1) moving is really stressful for cats, and I don’t want to cause any unneeded stress for my old boy. 2) my boyfriend has a fairly energetic Rottweiler, my cat has never been good with dogs (almost killed when he was two years old, we had to amputate his leg it was so badly crushed/injured).