"AITA for not moving out when my wife wants to separate and get divorced soon?"

PO0tyTng

My wife of 13 years hates my guts, due to me having taken other people’s side about 5 times over the past 7 years. One of which was letting my mom take our infant baby off of her chest when they were doing skin to skin (edit: not that it matters much, but this was when he was a couple months old, not in the birthing room).

Not that I was okay with it, I just didn’t prevent it and I could have. Edit: yes I know how much of an asshole and terrible person I am for this. That is not the question here.