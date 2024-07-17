'AITA for not moving so a child to sit down on public transport?' 'I have bad blisters on my feet.'

The mom responded "wow, you wouldn’t give up your seat for a child?" I said that I wouldn’t, and then someone else on the train gave up their seat. Even if I hadn’t had blisters on my feet, I still don’t think I would have given up my seat for a child.

They don’t have problems standing, and probably have better balance than most adults. I know I have a bias here because I’m purposefully child free and my pet peeve is parents who feel they or their children are entitled to be the priority. While this was happening, everyone on the train was looking at me like I’m a massive a#s. So Am I the Ashole?

Later, OP edited the post to include: