"AITA for feeling like it's not my job to make sure all the kids at my ex's house have just as much as our two sons?"

I (32m) have two sons (10 and 8) with my ex-girlfriend. Our relationship ended 7 years ago and since then we have shared custody of our two kids. What this looks like is every other week during the school year.

Then every two weeks during summer break. Up until last year all expenses for the kids were split evenly among us. This changed in April of last year because she was struggling to afford all the kids in her household (our two, plus her stepdaughter and her baby daughter).

She wanted child support but instead I took over certain expenses instead and the judge agreed it was fair. I pay for medical and dental expenses and she no longer has to pay half. Our younger is on regular meds so this does alleviate the strain on her significantly because medical expenses were pretty costly every month even with insurance.