'AITA for not naming my son the name his father (my ex) and I agreed to?'

At about 5 months, my ex demanded a DNA test. This was really hurtful and ridiculous. I'm an introvert and a homebody. When I wasn't at work, I was with my ex. There would be no opportunity to cheat. I told him I'll happily arrange for a DNA test once the baby's born, but he insisted on one in utero because he needed to know now before he invested any more into the baby.

I told him I understand that's low risk, but there's already some complications and I don't want to add in any additional risk, so I wanted to wait until after the birth. He took this as me stalling and trying to "emotionally trap him" after the baby is born.