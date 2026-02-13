'AITA for not offering to take the bunk bed in an airbnb as the single person?'

A couple is not 1 unit, they are still 2 people that will be using the shared bathrooms, two people that will be taking up space in the kitchen and living areas. I went on a trip recently and had to sleep on a bunk bed and had the worst sleep on it. I have slept on a double bed since I was 14-years-old. I don’t think it’s fair that just because I don’t have a boyfriend I should automatically get the worst sleeping arrangement.

Especially, as we are all paying the same amount. I can’t stop thinking about the situation and I am feeling sad and upset that they would be happy with automatically putting me in the worst bed due to not being in a couple. I just want it to be a fair decision.