'AITA for not offering to take the bunk bed in an airbnb as the single person?'

For my friend’s birthday she wanted our friend group to go away for the weekend for 2 nights. We are a group of 6 girls and she said that partners are welcome so there are now 10 of us (4 couples and 2 singles).
She organised the Airbnb and we are dividing the cost equally between everyone. There are 6 rooms: 2 rooms with a double bed, 2 rooms with 2 single beds and 2 rooms with 2 bunk beds. None of the rooms have ensuites and there are 3 bathrooms in the airbnb.
For deciding who sleeps in what room, myself and my friend that organised the trip (both the single people) asked can we pull names from a hat to see who sleeps where to keep it fair. (Myself and my friend have decided to sleep in the same room so it will be 5 names picked out of a hat)
Two of the couples are happy with this arrangement but two of the couples don’t agree with it. One of the couples said that they are paying more so should get a double room but I can’t understand that way of thinking. They aren’t paying more, they are each paying the same amount for 1 adult as I am.
A couple is not 1 unit, they are still 2 people that will be using the shared bathrooms, two people that will be taking up space in the kitchen and living areas. I went on a trip recently and had to sleep on a bunk bed and had the worst sleep on it. I have slept on a double bed since I was 14-years-old. I don’t think it’s fair that just because I don’t have a boyfriend I should automatically get the worst sleeping arrangement.
Especially, as we are all paying the same amount.
I can’t stop thinking about the situation and I am feeling sad and upset that they would be happy with automatically putting me in the worst bed due to not being in a couple. I just want it to be a fair decision.
AITA for not just offering to take one of the rooms with the bunk beds?
Edit: me and my friend will be sharing a room so it would be 5 names going into the hat. Also to be clear, I did not book the Airbnb.
2dogslife wrote:
I am sorry, but as there are only 2 rooms with doubles, those should go to 2 of the 4 couples. The other rooms have twins, so those don't really matter how they get divided. And I say that as a single person who has slept in a queen for decades. I would take the twin and give the larger bed to a couple. If it was such an issue, you could have chosen a different house with more larger beds.
Panopeia wrote:
YTA. I'm saying this as a fellow single: Going on a trip with couples and then expecting them to sleep in bunk beds while you as a single person take a room with a double or two singles (that could be made into a double when pushed together) is ridiculous and selfish.
If I were a part of one of these couples and you wouldn't volunteer to take one of the bunk bed rooms, which just makes the most sense for the single people to sleep in, I'd be pissed off and I'd never go on another trip with you again.
Uberbons42 wrote:
YTA. The couples are paying more if they’re paying per person. They are sharing a room, you get your own. Is that right? So you can choose top or bottom bunk, whichever you prefer. A bunk bed isn’t automatically uncomfortable. If it’s a bad bed it’s a bad bed which is hard to predict when booking an airbnb.
If you have that much trouble sleeping when traveling you should probably make that known ahead of time and make requests. Like no bunk beds if it’s that bad. As an aside, does nobody else immediately claim the top bunk? I’m in my 40s and love a good top bunk.
professionaluseonly2 wrote:
Kind of YTA. Most couples see themselves as one unit. They want to sleep in the same bed which would have been expected when you decided couples were going. If you wanted a double bed, and you planned the trip you should have found a place that offered bigger beds for everybody or at least enough for all the couples and yourself.
You say bring your partner, but sleep in separate beds because I as a single person don't want to sleep in a single bed. It's not because it's a punishment for being single, but because logically it makes sense for couples to be able to share a bed when they go on a trip together.
GWeb1920 wrote:
YTA. The couples should have a means of sleeping in the same bed. So the two singles you push the beds together to make one bed. And the two singles get the bunk beds. The real AH is the single friend who organized this and didn’t get an Airbnb with an adequate number of suitable beds and isn’t willing to take a bunk bed.
lllollllll wrote:
Here’s the thing. If a single person sleeps on a double bed, that is unfair to the other individual single people (or the members of a couple that split up to sleep in single beds) that have to sleep in single beds. Why should one person get a bed that is bigger than another person? It’s not fair.
It’s only fair if couples sleep on the double because 2 people in one double bed is roughly the same (or less) space per person as one person in a single bed. This is what makes you YTA. You’re trying to get more bed for yourself than each other individual person will get.