'AITA for not opening the door to my friends who tried breaking in my house in the middle of the night?'

Yesterday, in the middle of the night, I wake up to ringing and banging on my front door, and people trying to open it. I realize it's my friends. They know I hate surprise guests, so I decided to completely ignore them, with no second thoughts.

Minutes later, one of them climbs over my fence and tries to enter through other doors, knocking on my windows to let her in and s**t.

She was asking to let her in so she can go out the front door, instead of having to climb the fence again. There's no way, bro, lmao. I completely ignored her.