'AITA for not opening the door to my friends who tried breaking in my house in the middle of the night?'

Yesterday, in the middle of the night, I wake up to ringing and banging on my front door, and people trying to open it. I realize it's my friends. They know I hate surprise guests, so I decided to completely ignore them, with no second thoughts.
Minutes later, one of them climbs over my fence and tries to enter through other doors, knocking on my windows to let her in and s**t.
She was asking to let her in so she can go out the front door, instead of having to climb the fence again. There's no way, bro, lmao. I completely ignored her.
I felt anxious and angry, I saw no point in even talking to them about it. Once they left, I blocked them on Social Media cause I'm genuinely still pissed off at them and I don't want to chat to them at the moment.
I get them, they wanted to hang out, but they know I hate surprise visits; and they go to this extreme? Brother. Just shoot me a message 30 minutes earlier, telling me you're coming, and it's all good.
AITA for not letting her go out through the front door?
Swimming-City-5001 wrote:
NTA, luckily you recognized who they were. That could have ended badly, they were trespassing the second they went over the fence.
Do you need friends like that? Hopefully they apologize.
OP responded:
I also hope they apologize, but I don't expect them too. They are self-absorbed people, and will never respect the fact I personally don't like these kind of surprise visits. Maybe they will at some point understand it's messed up to try to break into my house. But knowing them, they will be angry with me for the next couple weeks cause I didn't let them in, lol. Oh well, still my friends.
something-bothersome wrote:
I’m guessing intoxication was involved? Who climbs over a fence for a visit? I’m betting she woke up with a few unexpected bumps and bruises. Anyway as exciting as all that seems, I’m going NTA. Funny as hell though depending on your sense of humour.
OP responded:
I assumed they'd be drunk, but I got it all on my security camera and they didn't seem drunk. Probably just tipsy. I just have very stupid friends. Regardless, It's really funny seeing her panic cause she didn't want to have to climb over the fence again lol.
kimmy_kimika wrote:
In my twenties this would have been hilarious, but nowadays I would be pissed. NTA, it sounds like they should know you aren't the friend to randomly drunkenly visit, so yeah, they suck, and I'd have left that girl in my backyard all night until she figured out how to get back over the fence. Actions have consequences.
Yum-Dumpling9 wrote:
Nah man, NTA. They disrespected your space big time. Just bcs they're your friends, doesn't give 'em a free pass to mess with your peace at half past midnight. Ignoring them might've been harsh but honestly they had it comin'. IMO, some quality alone time might get them to realize the error of their ways. Keep your peace, my dude. 💯💯✌️
MadJen1979 wrote:
So you hear folks trying to break down your front door, climb over fence and try the same at the back, but you don't call the p*lice?? NTA for not answering the door. But I would say YTA for not calling the p*lice!
OP responded:
They are my best friends. I didn't feel threatened in any way, at all. If it was someone else and I did feel threatened, I may have called the p*lice.
perilousp69 wrote:
Good for you for setting boundaries. When I was in my late teens, my father moved away for a job and left me alone in the house where I grew up so I could finish school. I suddenly had a lot of "friends" like the ones you describe. I went from a nobody at high school to the guy who had a party house.
It benefited them more than me. Those people aren't your friends. People like that cause a lot of problems and fade quickly. From the hundreds of people who moved through my life until I graduated from college, I have two real friends remaining. I recently moved back to my hometown, and I get people coming to me all the time, reminiscing about those days.
Usually, I have no recollection of those people. I have many stories of insanity because I didn't tell people to bugger off. It's a miracle I graduated. Bottom line: One way or another, AH will tell you they are AHs. You don't need them. That took me a long time to learn.
HarryPottah01 wrote:
NTA. Your place, you get to choose who comes in. I wonder why they were there though. If someone came banging on my door I would at least check to see if it's an emergency. Did they end up telling you why they were around so late?
Edit: Stop insulting my friends. They are stupid, but so am I sometimes. This story makes them look terrible, but it doesn't mean they are terrible people. And I disagree with you saying I should have called the c*ps.
As I said, I knew they were my friends straight away. And no, I unfortunately couldn't shoot them, because I'm not American. Lol. Seriously though, thanks for the feedback. I felt a bit bad about not opening the door at all.
TheNerdofLife wrote:
NTA. That's weird and it's delusional for one of them to climb over the fence, especially when they know you don't like it.
RetiredfromIT wrote:
NTA. Years ago, I lived in Brighton (UK). At about 11pm, on a Friday, I got a call from some friends who had been out drinking in London. They had left it late for it to be easy to get home in the suburbs, but the London to Brighton trains were still running, so they said they were coming down to see me.
Most times, I would have said fine, but I was going to a work social event the next day (cricket), and needed to be out fairly early. So I said no, then went to bed.
At 1am, my doorbell was being rung, and like the OP, fences were then climbed.
I let the giggling morons in, shouted at them, then threw what spare blankets I had at them, saying "Go to bed. I have to be out by 10am tomorrow, and you'll be leaving by 9am." To my surprise, they bedded down in my lounge without argument. There were many sore heads the next morning when I sent them on their way.
winstoncadbury wrote:
NTA. If they dropped by without warning and you were busy or put out, that's one thing. Normal if a bit rude given that they know you dislike unplanned visits. But coming to your home in the middle of the night and breaking in is beyond the pale egregious. It's not normal adult behavior.