'AITA for not paying more than the court ordered child support when my ex is struggling and my family has money?'

I have my kid 10 overnights a month (1/3 of the time). I am responsible for all his expenses during my time which is why I need money for those times.

My ex does not like my parents at all. While she was pregnant, she moved in with my parents because her family effectively disowned her. Her parents finally decided to meet my parents and they were pretty offensive.

Her dad is a Pentecostal preacher and said he could sense Satan in my parents' house. My parents kicked them out. I told them to "get the eff out!" (My ex hates cussing, although she herself does it occasionally, I think as a result of her upbringing).