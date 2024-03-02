16yo gets awful tattoo, ex's debate who pays for removal: him, her, or daughter? AITA

North_Tip6522

My 16 year old daughter made the not so bright decision to get her leg tattooed by a friend of a friend. It looks awful and that’s not just me saying that — she also hates it and is embarrassed by it.

The guy who did the tattoo very much exaggerated his skill and experience. Basically looks like what you would expect to see doodled in the margins of a high schooler's notebook.

Now that it’s fully healed my daughter and her mother (my ex gf) want to get it removed. Her mother does not have the money to pay for the sessions and thinks I should have to pay for the total process because of two reasons:

1: It was my day when our daughter went to the her friend’s house and got the tattoo.

2: I had previously agreed to pay for all of our daughter’s medical expenses since my ex had to go on disability.