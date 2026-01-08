"AITA for not paying for my daughter's wedding because she isn’t following the rules?"

My wife and I have always told all of our kids that we will be willing to pay for their wedding if they follow a few rules 1) All family has to be invited (exceptions if something major happened )

2) The wedding can not be a destination wedding (if all your guests need to get on a plane basically and leave the country ) 3) Immediate family gets a plus-one even if they are not dating someone

Overall the rules are not that hard to follow in my opinion. My daughter (31F) is marrying Cindy ( 34F) and they have picked out a venue and are working on the guest list. They both know the rules if they want me to pay.