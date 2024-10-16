'AITA for not paying for my drinks in a restaurant?' 'I would have gone to the supermarket.'

"AITA for not paying for my drinks in a restaurant?"

Myself and a few family members went to a local restaurant for the first time. We made our food order and then were asked if we wanted drinks - we are all non alcohol drinkers so each ordered a soft drink. We were waiting a fairly long time for the food...

At the 30 minute point, we were informed something was wrong with certain machinery in the kitchen and they are trying to fix it. Another 15 minutes later we were told it couldn't be fixed and therefore the food we wanted couldn't be made. Some limited items could be made but none of what we ordered was possible.

We told them we would leave then and then we are asked to pay for the drinks we had ordered - at this point each person had half consumed their glass of soft drink due to the long wait.