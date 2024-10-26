They tried to guilt me into splitting the costs evenly by saying it's more expensive to travel with children, and we all want the kids there, so we should *all* (me and my husband) be willing to help the parents out.

But my husband and I have to fly AND rent a car, so our costs add up too. So I said I will not be splitting it evenly, and will pay for the one bedroom my husband and I are taking up.

Now this is causing a lot of drama in the family. I'm not sure if I'm in the wrong because I really do want all the family to get together, and taking a stand about this might be more trouble than it's worth. So, AITA for not paying for my sisters' kids to take a family vacation?