'AITA for not paying my friends $800 hospital bill after my dog bit her?'

She and her husband decided to go to the ER anyway. They gave her antibiotics wrapped her up and sent her home. We took the dog to an animal hospital for overnight holding until animal control picked him up the next day. He went on a 10-day bite hold and was evaluated again. They determined the same thing past professionals had he was not safe to rehome. They euthanized him the next morning.

This was absolutely heartbreaking and not at all the way we wanted our last moments with him to go. After this, my friend and I barely spoke for months. Recently we sat down to talk, and she told me she thought she was “doing us a favor” and that we “could have said no.” We regret this decision everyday.