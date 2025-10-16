"AITA for not wanting to pay my in-laws what THEY say, we owe them?"

He also claims that since they have bought things for my daughter, such as school clothes, gifts, and occasional events that we now owe them for that as-well, not to mention they have occasionally covered dinners out so that’s also added to the “bill”.

This astounds me, because we never asked them to do those things, they always offered, or would just show up with these “gifts”, and it was never said that we “owed” them for these things.

My husband and I were talking this over after he had spoke with his dad, and I lost it. How could he basically rewind us back to square one? Demanding we now pay him another 9500$ on top of the 13000 we already paid him!? I don’t want to pay him a cent more then we already have, but my husband says he just wants to pay him and be done with it, never asking for their help again in the future.