"AITA for not wanting to pay my in-laws what THEY say, we owe them?"

So, A little back story to give some context. About 7 ish years ago, my husband and I fell on hard times, he got layed off, we had to sell our house and move into a tiny apartment, sell one of our cars, and move 5 hours away so my husband could start at a new job opportunity.
This caused us a lot of financial issues with cost of the move, ect, not to mention, my daughter was barely a year old at the time, and baby expenses aren’t cheap. My in-laws, offered to help us by loaning us a sum of 10,000$ to cover all expenses. We were so grateful to them, and it really helped us get back on our feet.
About 5 years ago, we started paying them 250$ a month, slowly but surely paying them off. Mind you there were a few months in that time which they told us to not pay that month so we could get Christmas gifts, or if an unforeseen expense such as medical or an emergency came up, they let us skip that month.
Sounds really nice right? Well here’s where the road starts to get bumpy. 3 years ago, we changed banks, and not thinking we needed to, didn’t get statements for the checks we payed them for the 2 years we used that bank. (This is important later)
Now 2 years, at 250 a month is roughly 6000$, minus let’s say 1000$, for times we “skipped” a month. So 5000$. We have continued paying them (with the new bank) for the last 3 years. That would be 9000$, again, (and I’m being generous) minus another 1000. So 8000$. Together, that would be a total of 13000$.
The extra 3000, was to cover a couple other times they helped us out when we fell short, like when our water heater blew, and other emergency situations. We thought we were all squared away, but my father Inlaw has now stated that we still owe him a total of 9,500$, and that since we don’t have statements from the first 2 years, we don’t have proof we paid him for that time frame.
He also claims that since they have bought things for my daughter, such as school clothes, gifts, and occasional events that we now owe them for that as-well, not to mention they have occasionally covered dinners out so that’s also added to the “bill”.
This astounds me, because we never asked them to do those things, they always offered, or would just show up with these “gifts”, and it was never said that we “owed” them for these things.
My husband and I were talking this over after he had spoke with his dad, and I lost it. How could he basically rewind us back to square one? Demanding we now pay him another 9500$ on top of the 13000 we already paid him!? I don’t want to pay him a cent more then we already have, but my husband says he just wants to pay him and be done with it, never asking for their help again in the future.
But wait, there’s more. My husband recently got layed off again from the current job he had, and so we stopped paying them for a couple months like we did before. When he got his new job, he excitedly called to tell them the good news, his dad’s only response was “great, so now you can start paying us again”.
My husband and was understandably taken aback, and simply said “can we not get into that right now? It’s a sore subject. But yes. We can”. Father Inlaw retorted back with “you should be grateful we were there for you when you needed us, it’s not like I put tax on the amount you owed us, so it should’ve be a sore subject”. Accept he DID, but now saying we owe him an extra 9,500$!
I am absolutely disgusted by this, and I don’t want to pay him a cent more than we have, but husband just wants to keep the peace, and says that we should just give him the money and be done with it. So, would I be the ahold if I refused to pay them what THEY say we owe?
UndebateableMom said:
Banks will have records, even if the account is closed. Go back to the bank and ask for them. And once you get that information, put things in writing. And when he FINALLY agrees that you have paid him back, put that in writing and have your FIL and MIL sign that in agreement.
OP responded:
I didn’t even think to do that, I’ll look into it, because I need RECEIPTS.
Chocolatecandybar_ said:
The fact he told to his son's face that since he doesn't have proof of two years of payments then he has to pay again is enough to prove the scam tbh. Go NC and let him deal with the loss of money and family
vrcraftauthor said:
NTA They want to charge for gifts they bought your daughter? Hell no, that's just tacky. Ask your bank, they can get the records. And the next time you need a loan, ask literally anyone else.
In the comments, OP wrote:
For those of you saying they don’t want to lose the income, we know this is absolutely the truth. It’s no secret that my mother Inlaw has a high spending habit, and with him now being retired, they don’t have the income they used to.
That being said, he also blames us for this, because we had to move 5 hours away. He retired early, and moved up toward us to be close to his grandchild. We never asked him to do this, but again this is “our fault” .
Geebgee66 said:
Call your old bank right away. The there should be no reason you cant get those records! They have to help you. Then you will have it in writing and you can have it sent to them signature requested so they cant say they never saw it. Then try your best to go low or no contact with them.
And MariaInconnu said:
Gifts - such as clothes, meals, etc - do NOT have to be repaid. If they were meant as something other than gifts, they would have had to say so at the time. It sounds like maybe your in laws are now in financial straits. If not, they've become scammers.