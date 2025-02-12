'AITA for 'stealing' from my mom by not paying her back when she drunkenly paid off my credit card?'

"AITA? My mom passed and my brother won't stop bringing this 'stolen money' issue up."

Backstory: My mother was an alcoholic, but a well-off alcoholic. She would occasionally gift me or my brother small sums of money. Once, she even paid my credit card bill for me when I was out of work (this comes into play later).

My brother gets a call from my mother, who is VERY drunk. She says "Your sister stole a large amount of money ($5000) from my bank account". My brother calls me and demands to know what is going on and I have no idea what he is talking about.

My brother finally manages to articulate that I "broke into mom's account" and "stole" this $5000 from her. I am still completely confused and he seems to realize things aren't as they seem. We hang up, he says he'll call back tomorrow. However, he is still angry with me.