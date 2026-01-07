There was no prior agreement about combining finances or taking responsibility for each other’s past debts. I said no. Paying off the debt would require using money I have set aside for my own obligations and future plans.

I pointed out that I already contribute equally to everything we share and that the debt was created independently. There was also no clear plan discussed about budgeting, repayment, or how this situation would be handled moving forward. Since then, the issue has come up repeatedly, with the focus staying on the idea that love should include financial assistance.

From my perspective, shared expenses are one thing, but personal debt is another, especially when it existed long before the relationship and was never discussed as a joint responsibility.

I do not believe it is reasonable to take on debt that is not mine and could affect my financial stability.

AITA for not paying off my partner’s debt?