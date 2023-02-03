'AITA for moving in with my aunt cause my stepdad charged me rent after I turned 18?'

Turning 18 is a milestone for some people. You can legally be charged as an adult in a court of law, join the military and vote. Turning 18 signals a person's foray into young adulthood, and for some parents means kicking their child out.

The stepson writes:

I had my 18th birthday three days ago. On the day after my birthday, my stepdad told me he wanted me to start paying rent to 'live in his house.' My stepdad is quite Christian and conservative.

I don’t expect to live rent-free forever, but I know my stepdad is coming from a spiteful place. He and my mom have two kids in nine years of marriage, I’m not his own, and it’s clear I’m a reminder that his wife was a non-virgin divorced woman before him, so, of course, I’m being treated like a guest, and my mum is allowing it because she thinks the sun shines out of his a**. He doesn’t need my money to pay rent, plus I don’t have much, and he wants $100 per month. We still have lots of time for this, but I bet his own kids won’t be paying rent while they’re in school.