'AITA for not picking up my ex's daughter from school when I picked up our son?'

She told me she would pass the word along and it would be taken care of and I had to call to follow up on this. My ex never told me he or his wife added me to the authorized pickup list for his daughter.

When he realized I had not picked up his daughter with our son he was furious. He asked me how I could leave her behind when I would have our son unplanned anyway. I told him via our parenting app that I picked up our son as I would always do if needed, but his daughter is not my child and I will not be their emergency school pickup.