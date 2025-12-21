'AITA for not picking up my friend's girlfriend after her tennis class?'

I told him I was already in my sweat clothes, but he still insisted. I refused, since that didn't seem like an emergency to me. At almost 11pm he knocked on my door to tell me his girlfriend had to wait for 2 hours, until he managed to leave work and pick her up.

I asked him why she didn't call an uber, he said she doesn't have the uber app, but to me that seems like her problem, not mine. Him and his girlfriend had a big argument but they didn't break up.

Maybe if she had broken a leg or something I would consider it an emergency. But waiting for 2 hours in a rainless mild summer evening is nothing (I live in the southern hemisphere so it's summer here).