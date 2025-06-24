'AITA for not planning anything for fathers day after my husband ruined my first Mother's Day?' UPDATED

I'm 98.7% sure that I am not the AH here, but I'm wrong I'm willing to admit it and learn from my mistakes. Our little boy will be one late this summer, so this was the first mothers day and fathers day for both me and my husband. My husband asked what I wanted for mothers day. I didn't want/need anything big or expensive. What I asked for is:

For husband to get up with the little guy and get him fed while I pumped and chilled

For us to take the little guy to the zoo for the first time. This was the main thing I was looking forward to.

Between morning and afternoon naps we have about 4 hours of awake time.

The zoo is abt 30 min away so I had figured if we left as soon as he got up from his nap and ate, we'd have a couple hours at the zoo and worst case he could sleep in the car on the way home.