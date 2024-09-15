Woman leads ex-husband to divorce, then ghosts him in a brutal act of revenge, 'I've never seen her so elated.' AITA? + UPDATE

Shortly after my post, my best friend asked her ex husband to make his divorce announcement public. To say how he regretted it and how he still loved her and wanted things to work out between them. I guess she wanted everything to be on social media for everyone to see.

He was more than willing to do it, afterwards he thought everything was going to be fine between them because he did everything she told him to. He showered her with flowers sent to her place every morning.

And expensive gifts, that my best friend just kept in her hall, unopened. She told him that she didn’t trust him yet because as long as the divorce wasn’t finalized, he could always take advantage of her and go back to his co worker.