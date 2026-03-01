'AITA for refusing to 'play dumb' on a double date?'

"AITA for not playing dumb on a double date?"

This happened years ago but I told the story recently and some of my friends acted like I was an AH.

I used to work with this girl, Chelsey, who would tell me that she always thought I would be a good fit for her friend Nicole. Each time she said this it felt like she had no idea we have had this conversation before and I was actively getting better at navigating the conversation.

For example, I had gone from "Is she cute?" to "What do we have in common?", and she had gone from rolling her eyes to telling me that we're both tall. Chelsey is very attractive, and her friends match, including this stereotypically very attractive tall blonde named Nicole - and I really wanted Chelsey to follow through with setting us up, but she never did while we worked together.