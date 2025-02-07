'AITA for not posting any family photos with my stepson as per his mom's request?' UPDATED

Ok_Possibility5715 said:

NTA and she is not texting back because she knows she is in the wrong. I would probably also talk to your stepson about it why you didn't post pictures with him but make sure to have one maybe displayed at home and let him know that everyone got pictures within included (grandparents etc)

She later shared this update:

Thank you all very much for your posts and suggestions, I did take few to heart. My stepson and his mother Facetimed a bit ago and let me know what was going on. My stepson loves phone games, but per his mom's rules he does not have his own phone. He does use both her and our phones to play Angry Birds or one of those other games when he is bored.