'AITA for not prioritizing my girlfriend’s tradition during Thanksgiving?' 'My mom was visibly upset.'

"AITA for not prioritizing my girlfriend’s tradition during Thanksgiving?"

My girlfriend (25F) and I (26M) visited my parents for Thanksgiving, staying from Wednesday to Sunday. A couple of weeks ago, she told me she likes to get Chinese food on Black Friday because her family used to do that, and it’s a tradition she doesn’t get to do anymore.

Initially, I dismissed it, saying we should eat leftovers since my mom likes us to stick around and eat with everyone. I also didn’t want to leave others out. But she convinced me it was important, so I told my mom on Wednesday night that we wanted to go out on Friday. My mom was visibly upset. I looked to my girlfriend and asked if we could move it to Sunday instead. She agreed.