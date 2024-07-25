'AITA for not prioritizing my baby after his birth?' 'My entire focus was on my wife.'

"AITA for not prioritizing my baby after his birth?"

When I tell you this woman went to hell to back to deliver our child! It was apparently an "easy" delivery, yet it was more gruesome than my worst nightmares. I had read it all but was truly unprepared. So in the heat of the moment, I forgot to look at our baby.

It may sound cruel, but I was fine with the nurse telling us that the baby is healthy. The woman I had promised to love & protect was crying, howling, looking like she was fighting death all because of me. My entire focus was on her & her doctor.

My mom asked me how the baby looked when he came out. She apparently wanted to relate back to how I looked. I said I don't know & told her why. Apparently I was in the wrong for that.