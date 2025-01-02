'AITA for not punishing my child for a simple mistake and kicking my sister out?' UPDATED

He looked at me in confusion before running off when he heard his mother coming. I thought that was really weird but shrugged it off and cleaned up the mess.

So last week I took the kids to the park and my sister tagged along. I bought some ice cream for the both of them and watched them while they played. I needed to go to the bathroom so I asked my sister to please watch the two of them while I was gone. She obliged.

I come back and my daughter is crying, her ice cream is on the ground, and my sister is yelling at her while my nephew is also crying. I ask what is wrong and my sister tells me that while running around despite my sister telling her not to my daughter dropped her ice cream.