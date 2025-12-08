'AITA for not realizing how much help my pregnant sibling needed?' UPDATED

A few hours later, the OP returned with an update.

ETA UPDATE: I ended up calling my extended family and saying that it was too much for my sister with her pregnancy for all us to be at her house and that we needed to cancel or move the location. My extended family then called my sister who told them she was sorry but dinner was canceled. Dinner didn't happen.

I agree with some comments that my sister thought she could handle it then got overwhelmed. I suspect husband wasn't being much help so she got on his case in which he may have turned around and said I thought you were planning this with your sister why isn't she here helping to get her off his case which set her off on me.