'AITA for not realizing I hurt someone's feelings because I said no to giving them baby fish?'

"AITA for not realizing I hurt someone's feelings because I said no to giving them some baby fish and not thinking it was a big idea afterwards?"

So recently a pair of my guppies had baby fry in my community tank.(That's An aquarian tank hosting multiple different species of fish) Now I didn't really want the babies because guppies can have up to 50 babies per spawning and i have neither the tank space nor the food to keep them.

So I left them for the adult fish in the tank to eat, this is a pretty common thing to do with keeping guppies as it help with population control. ( I only have 4 adult guppies because I didn't want to overcrowd my tank with all the babies these absolute horndog fish can have).

Expecting most of them to pass, I kept telling my mother and younger sibling not to have any high hopes as most of them weren't going to survive.