'AITA? My fiancé is mad I didn't realize my MIL has been insulting me for years.'

Apparently, all the little nicknames and teasing comments she’s been saying over the years were actually backhanded or downright mean. Like, she’s been calling me “maleunmagdaegi”, and I thought it was some cute nickname she had for me because she always pinched my cheek and said it with this sweet tone. I recently found out it translates roughly to ‘skinny stick’

My fiancée told me that he and his siblings and dad have been defending me behind my back for years because she’d make comments about me — my laugh, my clothes, my cooking, my “accent” — and I never pushed back or said anything, which apparently just encouraged her. He said it made him feel like I didn’t respect myself, or like I secretly agreed with his mom.