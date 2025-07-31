'AITA for not rehoming my bottle baby kitten due to roommate's fake allergies?'

Not clear why she isn't communicating that instead of this allergy story, but allergies can be quite weird. I'm technically allergic to cats but accidentally had exposure therapy by growing up with cats, to the point where I work in vet med and rarely react.

It's obviously a pretty mild allergy though, which doesn't stop me from having a cat.

So YTA for just assuming she would be ok with a new cat and she's TA for being weird about it and not communicating clearly.