'AITA for not reminding my ex husband about our daughter's graduation?'

NTA. Sounds like he's very much the "do absolute bare minimum to give the kids hope" sort of deadbeat dad. You gave the power and the choice to your daughter, spoke about it with her, and she decided he could show up if he cared to.

Speaking as somebody who has family that I'll never talk to again if I don't take the initiative... Some of us would rather lose that relationship than be a distant second. The important thing is to let it be your daughter's choice, and to communicate to your ex that it's up to him to do the heavy lifting from here on out.