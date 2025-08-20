'AITA for not removing multiple 'scary' posters from my room that my nephew is sleeping in?' UPDATED

Okay so I (M16) got told today that my brother (M29) would be staying in MY ROOM overnight tomorrow with my nephew (M6), I'm already PISSED AT THIS because well it's my fucking room, my mum is part of the older generation so according to her its perfectly normal to give up your bed for a guest.
One thing about my room is that the walls are SMOTHERED in posters, like no gaps between Jenga of different posters, banners, and post cards. I have a wall of 2000 post card of Studio Ghibli, 7 full size posters, 5 half size, 40 a5 pictures of Hozier, and LOTS MORE general memorabilia from bands and shows.
I have 3 posters stapled to my ceiling, one of which is Ryuk from death note (look him up), he's creepy as he is a demon I will admit, and my brother asked "oh can you just take it down for the night."
I say "no sorry its stapled and I don't want to damage it and put it back up" and he is NOT PLEASED having a go at me and saying "you would have been scared at his age too." I don't see how that's my problem. I don't want them in my room AT ALL I'm not ripping down a permanent poster for people I don't want in my room.
BUT IT GETS WORSE. I mentioned the 40 a5 pictures of Hozier before. He wanted me to take them down. He said "its looks like a shrine. Cult like. Its gonna scare him take it down." At this point, I'm not listening to a word he says. But like AITA for this? I don't feel like I am but my mum is calling me unreasonable.
Orion-Key3996 wrote:
NTA. But, maybe a simple roll of brown package paper pinned over them would ensure he doesn’t damage them and that they don’t get taken down. Or you could use wrapping paper. Not ideal but would be kind.
iratemistletoe wrote:
This is the best suggestion of compromise I've seen. This is sensible and should make everyone happy.
Lovemybee wrote:
I don't blame OP for not being happy that he is being kicked out of his bedroom, but since he likely is powerless to stop it, I agree this is the best compromise.
capn_ginger wrote:
NTA. But I'd be worried about your brother ripping them down himself. Maybe get a couple of pads of Post-Its and go nuts, temporarily cover up whatever he finds so offensive, just to keep him from damaging your stuff.
OP responded:
Honestly the best advice ive got from a few people, probably gonna do this.
UPDATE: My nephew saw the poster and didn't give a f. We picked him and my brother up, came back to my house (well my mums house as may of you seem to care so much about property ownership), and I was given the job of babysitting/entertaining him for the rest of the day. Eventually the park gets boring, toys get boring, games get boring, so he asks to watch youtube in my room.
My brother instantly goes "no there are scary pictures you wont like". This immediately peaked his interest and went straight to my room, staring straight at the ceiling he's just like "oh thats cool." Turns out he literally plays cod zombies all day and has unlimited Internet access at 6. My brother was literally just trying to get under my skin and irritate me.
Thanks to everyone for all the advice though! But I do think some people either disregarded it just didn't care that the poster is on my ceiling, I'm 5'2 so it took me an hour, a pile of cushions, and a LOT of rage quitting to put them up in the first place. But none of that matters anymore :)
Binda33 wrote:
He's lucky those posters aren't semi or completely n*ked people. I know what teen boys are like. My sister once found her 16 yo son's walls filled with these kinds of posters and spent a few hours making and gluing bikinis on them all. lol
True_Ad_5080 wrote:
"Turns out he literally plays cod zombies all day and has unlimited Internet access at 6.“ - my teacher-brain is crying a bit about this. He will get a good bit of brain damage from that-nice parenting by your brother!
Spideraxeme30 wrote:
Speaking as someone who is chronically online, I am way more concerned about that kid playing as much CoD Zombies and internet access at 6.
immage_fightme wrote:
That comment about their sister covering up the naked ladies on her son's posters by making them bikinis is hilarious. I'm not a teenage boy (or even a male) but I wouldn't even be mad if someone did that to my nudy posters, just impressed.
NatahaYa wrote:
I feel old as hell, lol. I had to give my room up for guests all the time. It was no big deal, spent half my time sleeping in the back room with the AC anyways, or at a different sleepover like every weekend.
Rexclamation wrote:
As someone a mere 4 years older than dad, I thought we learned what happened with unrestricted internet access and unlimited access to cod zombies. We are here today because of those things we greatly enjoyed growing up.