'AITA for not removing a statue from the backyard while my mom was visiting because it upsets her?'

My wife Cece and I live across the country from my family, so my parents have not spent a lot of time out here. This past Christmas mom and dad treated themselves to a trip out here for two weeks. A few years ago Home Depot was selling plastic statues of a folk saint called Santa Muerte. Cece likes her and built an outdoor altar where she leaves offerings and can hang out.

Her mom also liked the saint, and I think this is something that connects them after her d**th. There are a lot of ideas and associations with SM. Bad groups have co opted her as their symbol, but she does not belong to them.

She is a figure for weirdos and outcasts of all kinds. But still the bad associations do exist. A lot of it is media hype.

My parents were here for a whole two days before Mom noticed the statue. When she did, she said “Oh!” like she was scared and went back in the house.