'AITA for not replying to my mom’s messages for a few hours and then snapping at her?'

Dramatic_Change6103 wrote:

My mom was extremely similar to this. Learned in therapy after her passing that she was emotionally toxic. Go to therapy, discuss going low to no contact. Trust me. NTA.

OP responded:

I’m in therapy but there’s a lot to unfold, so it take a lot longer than I expected. Either way, my therapist is definitely going to be hearing about this situation.

Ada_Ser wrote:

You are TA to yourself. Silent treatment? Take it as a peaceful gift. She yells? You hang up. She guilt trips? You hang up.

You are not an AH but you need to stop playing her games.