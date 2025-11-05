'AITA for not reporting a trespasser, against my wife's wishes?'

I don't watch him on the cameras but I check them every now and them and see him. Once he came alone and just sat there screaming and crying for about an hour (Checked back an hour later and he was still there, still crying). He's respectful and this place seems like a quiet space he can go to so I don't see any harm in letting him.

My wife disagrees. She thinks we should be calling the police and reporting the trespassing. When I point out the kid isn't doing any harm, picks up after the dog and it's not like we use this area, she says it doesn't matter, trespassing is trespassing.