'AITA for not respecting the fancy soap policy in our bathroom?' 'It's Cold War: Soap Edition.'

"AITA for not respecting the fancy soap policy in our bathroom and accidentally starting a soap-based arms race?"

So my wife (30F) bought this absurdly expensive soap from some a little shop. It came in a tiny frosted glass bottle, wrapped in twine. With ridiculous branding like "hints of pine, regret, and artisanal disappointment" or something like that. She placed it on the bathroom counter and told me "this is for guests."

We don't have guests. Ever. Ok, maybe once every 2 months. I told her that, but apparently the idea of a guest potentially seeing that we use commoner soap is too horrifying to bear. So the fancy soap was enshrined like the Mona Lisa, untouched.

Fast forward: I run out of my regular cheap-o soap which came in a cracked plastic bottle with a pump that wheezed like a dying guinea pig. So, in a moment of desperation and dirty hands I dared to touch the holy grail.