Woman refuses to lie when sister's adopted son reaches out to meet his mom after 19 years. AITA?

"AITA for not responding the way my sister told me to, now that her son she gave up for adoption is searching for her?"

roxywalker

I (51F) have a younger half sister (35) who was born from my dad’s second marriage. My parents divorced when I was 12 and afterwards, my dad moved to another state. I visited for major holidays and six weeks during the summer.

I was almost 16 when she was born and I remember celebrating her Baptism, her first Christmas, first birthday, etc., but, by the time she was a teen I was in my twenties and living the city life all on my own and my visits were rare.

My dad had also gotten divorced from her mother when she was 12, coincidentally the same age I was when my own parents got divorced. At that point I only visited once or twice a year, if that.