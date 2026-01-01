'AITA for not to return home to see a dying grandmother because going home triggers me?' UPDATED

I’m posting here because would like to have some outsite prospectives and to know if I am just selfish.

I (34F) live very far from my home country (Italy). I’ve built my life abroad over the last several years because my family environment after my dad's stroke in 2016 has been deeply traumatic for me.

Just the idea of going back even for a short amount of time, triggers intense physical symptoms like nausea, tight chest, insomnia, inability to eat, panic, and intrusive thoughts about wanting everything to stop.

I would like to give you all some context: