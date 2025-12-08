'AITA for not returning the business I inherited from my late FIL after I got divorced?'

My late father-in-law passed away over a decade ago, he owned a car shop and I started working for him when I was a 15 year old kid because I always loved working with my hands and I was always obsessed with cars, it’s actually how I met my now ex wife his daughter.
He had 4 kids two sons and two daughters, all of them were lawyers and doctors and I was the only one besides him who had anything to do with the business, so when he stepped down and retired once he got too sick from cancer he passed it down to me, nobody had a problem with it, he later passed away that same year and I’ve run and expanded the shop ever since.
A few years ago my wife cheated on me with another doctor that she works with and we got divorced, since we live in an at fault state and I had prove of her cheating I got to keep the house and most of the money and no alimony, we don’t have any children because she’s infertile so also no child support.
Now she and her whole family are demanding I give up my business and give it back but I won’t, the transition was done legally and I still have all the paperwork, there’s nothing they can do about it, and now they’re almost begging me because it’s their dad’s legacy and I’m not part of his family anymore...
So I shouldn’t have it, but now and for years now it’s been my legacy as well and I’ve put blood and tears into it and I won’t give it up until I retire. Am I the ahole here?
Beerded-1 said:
NTA - I am a petty individual when I’m wronged, so your story makes me pretty happy.
Odd_Substance_9032 said:
NTA - her dad started it….you took over and it’s been your since, not theirs. Don’t ever give up your shop to them….it's your legacy not anyone else’s.
SufficientProject273 said:
NTA. He gave it to you not just because your were his SIL but because you were the one to most likely take care of it. What are they going to do with it?
thirdtryisthecharm said:
NTA. He passed the ownership to you, not to family.
loricomments said:
NTA. Nope. Nope. Nope. They just want the money, they don't give a damn about his legacy. I'd bet the farm on that. Besides, the odds that they could afford the capital gains on the business since you've taken it over are slim to none I'm thinking.
ryanoq said:
NTA you have no reason to even be in contact with them anymore. Just block their numbers end of story.