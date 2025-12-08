"AITA for not returning the business I inherited from my late FIL after I got divorced?"

My late father-in-law passed away over a decade ago, he owned a car shop and I started working for him when I was a 15 year old kid because I always loved working with my hands and I was always obsessed with cars, it’s actually how I met my now ex wife his daughter.

He had 4 kids two sons and two daughters, all of them were lawyers and doctors and I was the only one besides him who had anything to do with the business, so when he stepped down and retired once he got too sick from cancer he passed it down to me, nobody had a problem with it, he later passed away that same year and I’ve run and expanded the shop ever since.