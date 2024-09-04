'AITA for not RSVPing my husband to a family member's wedding?' 'The deadline passed.' UPDATED

He admitted that he had forgotten to RSVP. She said she hadn't realized it was just an oversight and assumed he genuinely couldn't come because of his job, which sometimes requires him to travel on weekends (when her wedding is).

She then mentioned that since it had been over a week since the deadline, they had already submitted the numbers to the caterer and signed the contract. She also said she hadn't made the seating chart yet but couldn't guarantee they could adjust the dinner arrangements at this point.

I told my husband not to make her go through all that trouble because he forgot to RSVP. He insisted that he wasn't going to miss his cousin's wedding and asked why I didn't just RSVP for him if I knew he was going to miss the deadline.