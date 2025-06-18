"AITA for not saving half siblings I have no relationship with from foster care?'

My parents' marriage broke down 11 years ago. I (now 25m) didn't see my dad once the marriage ended. He reached out a couple of times but I told him I would never play happy families with him and the woman he cheated with so he left me alone.

There were times members of my extended family encouraged me to change my stance. Some even praised his affair partner and said I'd like her. I actually dropped the rope with many relatives who were pushing for this.

There were others who didn't push or backed off when I said. But they'd bring up dad occasionally. I knew he had other kids. Never felt a need to meet them.

Last year my dad and his wife were involved in an accident. She died immediately and he died a week later. Their kids were with our shared grandparents but my grandpa has a criminal record and the kids weren't allowed to stay with them.