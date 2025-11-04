"AITA for not saying thank you when a parent returned my son's lunch box?"

I (35F) have a son (4M), let's call him Ben. I pack lunch for all my kids and purchased Bento lunch boxes for each of them. They go for about $50 on Amazon. I label my kids' lunches, lunch box, as well as pretty much everything they own and take to school.

A few weeks ago when I went to pick up my son from school on a Tuesday, I noticed that his book bag was a little light, and when I looked inside I realized that he was missing his Bento box.

No biggie - I mentioned it to one of the after school teachers and she said that she had accidentally sent it home with another kid (he has a similar name to my son - let's say Ken). I should note that I have never met this kid or his parent.