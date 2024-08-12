'AITA for not sending my sister an invitation to my wedding?' 'She called me a selfish person.'

"AITA for not sending my sister an invitation to my wedding?"

We had spent more than a year organizing our wedding, my fiancé and I. It was to be a small, private celebration with just close friends and family. This was the kind of wedding I had always imagined: sincere and love-filled, with no pretension.

Agnieszka, my sister, is five years my senior. Her jealousy and hard-charming nature have been the main reasons our relationship has never been easy. Our relationship has essentially ended in the last few years due to her habit of starting disagreements over insignificant matters.

Rather than congratulating me on my engagement, her first words were to ask if I was "really sure he was the one." I choose to overlook it in order to concentrate on the good.