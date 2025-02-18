'AITA for not serving as much food as I know my dinner guests will want to eat?'

First, I want to be clear that I do not believe in body-shaming or food policing. Having lost 100 lbs myself and working on another 50, I have no place to judge anyone for what they eat.
I pride myself on being a generous host who makes my guests comfortable and feeds them well. Nobody leaves my house hungry has always been my rule.
The problem:
I have a friend group who meets monthly at either my or "Joan's" home for dinner (nobody else has enough space to host). Recently, "Polly" announced she had a girlfriend, which made us all happy. Polly has been lonely for a long time.
I was the first to host "Melissa." Melissa is 500-600 lbs. I've never met anyone that big, but I hid my surprise and was warm and welcoming. No problem; I have sturdy furniture.
For dinner, I served bowls of salad, then soup. Melissa insisted on keeping her empty bowls at the table. I didn't think much of it; I'm not Emily Post. Then I brought out the main course, two 9X13 pans of 14-layer lasagna, cut into 8 pieces each.
There were 10 of us altogether. I told people to dig in as I got the bread out of the oven. When I got back to the dining room, everyone looked so shocked I thought my cat had farted (his mouse farts could suffocate an elephant).
Then I saw that Melissa had four pieces of lasagna heaped on her plate, two in her salad bowl, and two in her soup bowl. Polly was glaring like "don't you dare say a word." Melissa seemed utterly oblivious. I didn't know what to do. I just sat down.
Joan and I shared one piece of lasagna, and everyone else got a full piece. I cut the cake into equal portions for dessert, but I had to make an extra batch of sauce and get an extra tub of ice cream out. Melissa ate at least a litre.
The next month, on Joan's turn, she served every course pre-plated, and when Melissa asked for extra, Joan apologized and said there was none (truth; Joan is very organized and precise).
Melissa and Polly left right after dinner, and Polly texted Joan, berating her for "controlling" Melissa's eating. Polly also texted me saying she trusted I'd be sensitive to Melissa's needs on my next turn.
That turn is almost here. My plan was roast dinner (pork and beef). I can easily make lots of cheap veg and dessert, but meat is pricey right now, and I'd have to serve twice the norm to satisfy Melissa.
I know I cannot just trust she'll take a tenth of what's there, considering she grabbed a whole lasagna last time.. So do I suck it up and just buy much larger roasts? Do I make a few big batches of cheap soup and biscuits and serve that rather than strain my budget?
I don't want to upset Melissa or be a stingy host, but I have never dealt with someone like this before. I was obese, but I would have eaten maybe 2 pieces of lasagna. Not 8. Do I just serve a reasonable-sized meal and tell Polly and Melissa "sorry, that's all I have"? AITA if I serve less food than I know my guests will want?
Edited to add... everyone in the group who doesn't cook (so 7 people before Melissa joined) chips in $25 per meal to whoever hosts. That, until inflation got so bad, covered enough of the food cost to make it feasible.
Joan and I have both been simplifying our menus a bit to deal with rising costs, but the idea is to give ourselves and our friends a night off from the humdrum world and pretend we live glamorous, elegant lives.
We use fine china and dress nicely and play classical music. Right before Melissa, I was going to ask if we could increase the chip-in to $30 a plate. I have the most resources out of anyone in the group, and I can afford to go out-of-pocket a bit more than Joan.
None of the rest have the money, space, or culinary skills to put this together. Joan and I can cook like Julia Child. We are a ragtag lot with a variety of neurodivergences and mental health issues. These meals give us something special to look forward to.
Let Polly know she needs to start chipping in to feed her girlfriend or they don't get invited.
The alternative is to have it at her place even though there isn't enough room.
To add on: honestly i think they should all be pitching in, food wise or money wise for the groceries. They’re hosting AND paying for/making all the food? And they’re supposed to accept that just because they have houses that are roomy enough to fit everyone comfortably?
NTA. Melissa sounds like a terrible person, sorry to say, but she’s taking half of the entire meal in a group setting without thinking of others? Very inconsiderate and disrespectful.
NTA she ate an entire lasagna by herself. She didn't even make sure there was enough for everyone else to eat. I'd straight up uninvite her or tell her she is being rude. Polly is being a really bad friend and partner.
The fact that she took extra bowls shows that she was taking as much as she can while being aware that it wasn't enough for everyone. Otherwise she could have taken eight pieces one after the other and probably wouldn't have been shamed. If she can't wait to take extras until everyone is served I honestly wouldn't invite her to my home.
NTA. Melissa and Polly are exceptionally rude and inconsiderate. I'd try to figure out a way to address it if you want to remain friends because this behavior isn't likely to change on its own. I'm pretty sure you already know this though. You are obviously not responsible for cooking 3-4 additional portions for 1 person.
Aromatic-Ice-968 (OP)
I do know it won't change and that it's going to keep causing problems. Thankfully Polly isn't on Reddit, so I can post this. Melissa is extremely mentally ill if she's eating so much, and I shudder to think what trauma in her life brought her to this point.
I don't want to hurt her more. I have my own guilt from my years of overeating other people's food. Polly has been lonely for so long, and I don't want to upset her current happiness.
To clarify... the whole group does help pitch in with costs. I didn't have space in the first post to explain. The rest of the group gives whoever hosts, Joan or I, $25 per meal.
It doesn't cover all costs, but it helps enough to make it feasible to pretend we're in Julia Child's world for an evening instead of our own humdrum lives. Inflation's making it harder, but we manage.
My elaborate lasagnas went considerably over budget (3 meats 6 cheeses), but I love the decadence of them and expected to have some left over to freeze. Few people eat more than one piece, especially since I bake bread and serve soup and salad.
Polly is so fiercely protective of Melissa I suspect she'd drop out rather than pay more. Maybe that's inevitable. I know that if we do something, Joan and I must present a united front, so I'm going to glean ideas from this post and talk to her.
I hate this. I want my friends to be happy. My cultural background is all about "eat, eat, eat... now eat some more!" I feel like a hypocrite, but this situation is so far beyond anything I've ever experienced.
I grew up feeding Dutch farm boys during harvest season, and I don't think even one of them could have eaten an entire lasagna even if given the chance. I know we are supposed to accommodate illnesses and disabilities, and Melissa is most definitely ill.
But this feels more like enabling an addiction. I don't serve booze when there is an active alcoholic in the house. Is it fair to look at it through that lens instead of the hypocrisy of a former overeater policing food?
The easy answer is to throw out any of the food issues, and simply ask yourself is Melissa a kind and thoughtful person? The answer is no. Whatever is behind her actions is not a reason to be rude, greedy, and self serving to the point of causing others harm.
I'm in the 100+ weight loss club too- never did my food addiction cause me to act like this. I might have hit a drive thru on the way home, but never would I be such a thoughtless, selfish guest.
Absolutely brilliantly said!!!!! I could not agree more and absolutely love that you took the food out of the conversation and highlighted the true issue! They are rude, entitled, self-absorbed, ungrateful AHs and that has nothing to do with size!!!