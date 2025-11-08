'AITA for not setting up play dates with my children and their father‘s widow?'

In the meantime, at a soccer game, Sarah and her mother cornered me and told me that Sarah and I needed to be friends for the children’s sake and that I needed to participate in holidays with their family.

There was a crowd of people and this made me extremely uncomfortable, so I did not say any thing I was thinking. I did how ever later confide it in my 15-year-old about the confrontation. (I know I absolutely know I’m the AH on that part and we are working on it in therapy.)

There were a few more play dates planned by my sister that all fell approximately six weeks apart or so. Then summer hit. For the first time, my kids got to go to baseball camp. One went to science camp and we went on two vacations.